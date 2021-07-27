-
In January, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley appointed nine members to a new panel tasked with reviewing how City Council handles development deals. The…
Cincinnati City Council Wednesday approved a set of priorities for new development projects. Council Member Greg Landsman says his rubric is the biggest…
The COVID-19 pandemic has been widely disruptive to nearly every aspect of our lives, and in many ways, our communities have managed to respond, to…
Cincinnati's director of community and economic development says some interaction between council members and her department can be inappropriate. Markiea…
The ongoing effort to restore trust in Cincinnati government includes a new development scorecard. Council Member Greg Landsman presented his plan to the…
Updated: Wednesday, 6 p.m.Cincinnati City Council voted 5-4 Wednesday to advance a controversial development at Liberty and Elm in Over-the-Rhine.Two…
Updated: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.The Cincinnati City Council voted 8-1 Wednesday to approve the members of a new development review panel. Council Member…
Updated: 3:45 p.m.Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley Wednesday announced the nine people he’s appointing to an Economic Development reform panel. City Council…
A number of Cincinnati neighborhoods are seeing a resurgence in investment and interest from new residents. But that can sometimes mean long-term…
Residents in the Oakley neighborhood live just a short distance from nearby retail areas, but a railroad yard keeps them from walking there. The proposed…