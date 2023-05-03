Study details demographic changes in 4 Cincinnati neighborhoods

There's no question the neighborhoods of Over-the-Rhine, Pendleton, the Central Business District and the West End have changed over the past couple of decades.

New housing developments, hotels, parks and other amenities have attracted new residents to those neighborhoods while pushing some long-time residents out.

A study of the demographic and housing changes from 2000 to 2020 in those four Cincinnati neighborhoods details the changes.

Most notably, the number and percentage of African American residents in those neighborhoods has declined significantly, while the number and percentage of white residents has increased.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the study's findings and what those changes have meant to the people who live in the neighborhoods that were studied.

Roderick Pearson, graduate student in the University of Cincinnati’s Department of Criminal Justice

Mary Burke Rivers, executive director, Over-the-Rhine Community Housing

Georgia Keith, a long-time Over-the-Rhine resident and Over-the-Rhine Community Housing board member

