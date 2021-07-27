-
'Suddenly, Your Community Confidant Is Gone': Second Public Safety Forum Held In Over-The-Rhine, With More To ComeAbout 10 people joined Council Member Betsy Sundermann's public safety forum in Over-the-Rhine Thursday night.
-
Bands are on the road again after tours were halted worldwide in 2020. As COVID-19 spread, people were forced to isolate in their homes, leaving…
-
Community leaders gathered at the corner of Liberty and Elm in Over-the-Rhine on Tuesday to voice their displeasure on a development project that's up for…
-
The full Cincinnati City Council Wednesday approved a special improvement district (SID) for the southern portion of the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.The…
-
Cincinnati City Council is expected to formerly approve a special improvement district (SID) for the southern portion of the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood…
-
It's the end of an era on WVXU-FM. Around Cincinnati, the 7 p.m. Sunday arts and culture show, airs its final broadcast after 15 years this Sunday.It's…
-
A violent weekend in Cincinnati has inspired new calls for a ceasefire. Twenty people were shot, five of them killed in different neighborhoods between…
-
Businesses in Over-the-Rhine are weathering the economic shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, and now, the anti-racism protests. Alexus Hight,…
-
Some Over-the-Rhine businesses are open and others remain closed as the coronavirus pandemic and protests over the police killing of George Floyd…
-
A local protest in honor of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man killed by police, dissolved Friday night from a single organized march into smaller pockets of…