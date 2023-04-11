© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

A discussion on 3CDC's plans to expand development north of Liberty Street

Published April 11, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. announced its plans in March to extend development north of Liberty Street in Over-the-Rhine. One-hundred million dollars will be invested in projects that promise to improve safety and boost economic development in the area, including a new community center, new housing and restoration projects of existing building stock.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the new projects north of Liberty Street are:

  • 3CDC VP of Development Lann Field
  • OTR Community Council Member of the Board of Trustees Alexis Marsh
  • Over-the-Rhine/Pendleton resident Deborah Mays.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

