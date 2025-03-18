New Findlay Community Center set to break ground in Over-the-Rhine

A new recreation center is set to break ground soon in Over-the-Rhine. The Findlay Community Center will replace the current recreation center on Republic Street.

Many have wondered what will become of the popular roller rink inside the current center. And others are asking questions about the parking challenges north of Liberty Street around Findlay Market.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to Mayor Aftab Pureval and 3CDC about the development plans.

Guests:

Aftab Pureval, mayor, City of Cincinnati

Katie Westbrook, senior vice president of development, Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation 3CDC

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

