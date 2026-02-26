Police Chief Theetge investigation extended again to end of March

An investigation into the effectiveness of Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge's leadership will continue through the end of March.

It's the second contract extension for FBT Gibbons (formerly Frost Brown Todd), the law firm conducting the investigation. The investigation was supposed to be complete by the end of last year.

Theetge refused City Manager Sheryl Long's request for her resignation in October, according to sources. Long then placed Theetge on paid leave pending the investigation.

Theetge's attorney Stephen Imm has said city officials are using Theetge as a political scapegoat. WVXU reached out to Imm for comment Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the city manager says the contract extension will not cost the city more; the city originally agreed to pay up to $40,000 through Dec. 31, 2025. An extension through Feb. 28 added another $9,000 to the contract.

She says the city is "committed to resolving this personnel issue while following established procedures and ensuring due process."

Cincinnati City Council met in executive session on Monday, citing Ohio Revised Code 121.22(G)(3): "conferences with an attorney for the public body concerning disputes involving the public body that are the subject of pending or imminent court action." Budget, Finance and Governance Committee Chair Jeff Cramerding tells WVXU the executive session was about the Theetge situation.

Read more:

