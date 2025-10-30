What's going on with Cincinnati's police chief? Everything we know so far

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge is on paid leave pending an investigation into the effectiveness of her leadership.

The investigation could take months; here's everything we know about the situation.

Click to jump to a specific topic:



Wednesday, Oct. 29

Theetge's son, brothers, and other supporters attenderd the regular City Council meeting, carrying signs and wearing t-shirts that said, "I stand with Police Chief Theetge." Six of them spoke during public comment; they said the public questioning of Theetge's leadership has damaged her reputation and called for transparency in the investigation process. The "I stand with Police Chief Theetge" signs have been spotted in yards throughout the city as well.

1 of 2 — CPD Chief Theetge Supporters at city hall Family and friends of Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge attended the City Council meeting on Oct. 29 to show their support. Becca Costello / WVXU 2 of 2 — Yard sign I stand with police chief Theetge Signs reading "I stand with police chief Theetge" have popped up across Cincinnati. Becca Costello / WVXU

Tuesday, Oct. 28

Our news partner The Business Courier reported on text messages between Long and Theetge on the day the chief was asked to return early from a conference, on the day Long reportedly asked Theetge to resign. The messages do not indicate a reason for Long's decision.

An email sent from Theetge to Long and city human resources that morning had questions about her time sheet, as well as this message: "Also, October 20th is my 36 year anniversary with CPD and as you know I can’t stay here forever so I just want a plan."

In an email from mid-August, Long told Theetge she had been "caught off guard" by Theetge's announcement at a press conference that she would join a Hamilton County police chief task force. Long admonished Theetge to get clearance from her office for messaging related to all "political agenda items."

Timeline

Oct. 14: Chief Theetge and Mayor Aftab Pureval held a joint press conference to address recent acts of violence, including a double shooting at Fountain Square in the early evening the night before.

Oct. 15: City Manager Sheryl Long asked Chief Theetge to resign.

Long released a statement saying no employment decisions had been made, but sources confirmed the resignation request to WVXU and our news partner The Business Courier. Theetge's attorney later confirmed the reporting.

Long said in the statement she recalled Theetge from a professional conference in Denver "to address departmental matters."

Oct. 16: Long released a statement saying she had met with Theetge "for productive discussions regarding departmental matters of the Cincinnati Police Department" and that "those conversations are ongoing."

Oct. 17: WVXU confirmed Theetge had retained an employment attorney.

Stephen Imm of Finney Law Firm is also representing former Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington, who is actively suing the city for alleged wrongful termination (learn more below).

Oct. 20: Long announced her decision to place Theetge on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation into "the effectiveness of her leadership."

In the same statement, Long says she has appointed Assistant Police Chief Adam Hennie as Interim Chief.

Mayor Pureval released a brief statement: "I fully support City Manager Long’s decision. I’m confident that the Interim Chief, our entire police force, and our administration will continue to put the safety of our residents above everything else."

Oct. 21: Theetge's attorney held a press conference where he accused Pureval and Long of using Theetge as a political scapegoat right before the mayoral election, and of "vetoing" several of Theetge's crime reduction proposals.

Pureval denies all allegations, saying he did not direct Long to make this decision (although he supports it); that the decision has nothing to do with the upcoming election; and that he did not veto any of Theetge's proposals.

A spokesperson for Long declined to answer questions or respond to the allegations.

Investigation details

Although Long initially called for an "internal investigation" the city has hired local law firm Frost Brown Todd to conduct the review.

The contract with Frost Brown Todd specifies the city will pay the law firm up to $40,000, with rates for four named attorneys ranging between $250 an hour and $425 an hour. The city also will reimburse the firm for "necessary and reasonable out-of-pocket expenses."

The money comes from the Law Department's previously allocated non-personnel budget for outside counsel services.

The contract spells out four specific aims for the investigation, but also specifies the investigation should not be limited to these goals. The city has directed the law firm to investigate whether Theetge:



has been an effective leader and manager of the Cincinnati Police Department, including personnel and resources; has been a leader within the context of city government, including by furthering the broader goals and objectives of the city administration; has committed any infraction or policy violation while serving as police chief; has disregarded best practices in the running of CPD to the detriment of public safety and crime prevention.

Frost Brown Todd will interview "witnesses" and review "documents and data."

The contract says the city solicitor and the law firm will "coordinate and agree upon an investigation plan" after potential witnesses and documents are identified.

A statement announcing the choice does not indicate how long the investigation will take: "This process will take the amount of time necessary to ensure it is managed with integrity, accuracy and thoroughness."

Pureval previously told reporters the process would take months.

The contract expires Dec. 31 "unless earlier terminated." It specifies that Frost Brown Todd "understands that time is of the essence in the completion of the data and document review, completion of the witness interviews, and communication of preliminary findings."

Who can hire and fire the police chief?

According to the city charter, the city manager has authority to hire and fire the police chief. When Theetge accepted the position of police chief in late 2022, she signed a memo from Long acknowledging that it was an "unclassified position."

The memo reads, in part: "Employees accepting employment in unclassified positions serve at the pleasure of the appointing authority and can be dismissed from employment without cause at any time. In addition, unclassified employees are not recognized under the Civil Service system and are, therefore, not afforded civil service protections and/or hearings granted to classified employees."

The memo contradicts the city charter, which says the city manager may remove the police chief at any time, but adds: "After the police chief has served six months, he or she shall be subject to removal only for cause including incompetency, inefficiency, dishonesty, insubordination, unsatisfactory performance, any other failure of good behavior, any other acts of misfeasance, malfeasance, or nonfeasance in office, or conviction of any felony."

The charter goes on to say that if the police chief is removed for cause, the chief can "demand written charges and the right to be heard thereon before the city manager. Pending the completion of such hearing the city manager may suspend the police chief from office."

Connection to former fire chief

Theetge's attorney, Stephen Imm, also is representing former Fire Chief Michael Washington, who is actively suing the city for alleged wrongful termination after Long fired him in 2023.

That lawsuit is ongoing, but in August, a federal judge ruled on one piece of the allegations. Judge Stephanie K. Bowman said the city violated Washington's right to due process by not offering him a hearing before his termination.

Judge Bowman did not rule on several other issues, including whether Long had proper cause to fire Washington, whether Long made defamatory statements about Washington, and what damages Washington might be awarded.

A trial date was set for Sept. 29, but the city quickly filed an appeal in the 6th Circuit, pausing the trial. The city's principal appeal brief is due Oct. 27.

Imm declined to answer directly whether Theetge will sue the city.

"I can't tell you right now what we're going to do next," Imm said. "I can say we're looking at all options."

What role do the mayor and City Council play?

As explained above, the decision to hire and fire the police chief is the sole authority of the city manager. But, the city manager reports to those elected officials, who act as her "boss." They have the discretion to fire the city manager if they disagree with her decisions.

Mayor Pureval and many City Council members have said they trust the city manager's decision with this "administrative matter."

Theetge's attorney told reporters he thinks Long acted on directions from the mayor, pointing to the upcoming mayoral election. Pureval says he did not direct the decision, and says the election had no bearing on it; Long has declined to comment on the attorney's claims.

A few Council members have criticized the public nature of the dispute. Some have said they have no personal concerns about Chief Theetge's performance, with Scotty Johnson describing her as "stellar." Others declined to comment on that question, or declined to speak with WVXU at all.

How did we get here?

City officials have faced months of public scrutiny and criticism over how the city has handled crime.

Although violent crime is down citywide, Downtown and Over-the-Rhine saw spikes in crime this summer that were higher than the usual increase during warm weather.

A few high-profile incidents sparked criticism as well, including the murder of Patrick Heringer in his Over-the-Rhine home, and a brawl outside a bar in July that went viral on social media. The latter prompted national politicians, especially Republicans, to lambast the city's Democratic leadership.

Pureval, Long, and Theetge have often appeared together over the past several months, announcing new initiatives and assuring the public they were doing everything they could to address both the reality and perception of public safety.

Pureval was often asked whether he still supported Chief Theetge and City Manager Long; until very recently, he always answered that he does. At the Oct. 14 press conference, one day before Long asked Theetge to resign, Pureval did not answer the question directly. He has since said he fully support's Long's decision to place Theetge on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Latest crime data

The latest data (through Oct. 18) available online shows that citywide, violent crime so far this year is down 2.5% compared to 2024, and is down 5.1% compared to the three-year average. Property crime is up 0.5% compared to last year, and is down 1.9% compared to the three-year average.

The number of shooting incidents and victims also is down citywide. So far this year, there have been 43 fewer shootings (-18%) compared to last year, and about 65 fewer incidents (-24.8%) compared to the three-year average.

But certain parts of the city have seen increases, including Over-the-Rhine and the Central Business District/Riverfront (Downtown), according to individual neighborhood reports with data through Oct. 18.

In Over-the-Rhine, so far this year:



Violent crime is down nearly 1% compared to last year

Homicide is up, with nine so far in 2025 compared to four in 2024 Rape is up, with five so far in 2025 compared to four in 2024 Robbery is up slightly Aggravated assault is down about 26%

Violent crime up nearly 1% compared to the three-year average

Property crime is up nearly 46% compared to last year

Burglary/breaking and entering is up about 42% Theft from auto is up about 87% Auto theft is up about 37% Personal/other theft is up slightly

Property crime is up about 28% compared to the three-year average

In the Central Business District/Riverfront, so far this year:



Violent crime is up 11.25% compared to last year

Homicide is down, with one so far in 2025 compared to three in 2024 Rape is down, with seven so far in 2025 compared to nine in 2024 Robbery is up 4.65% Aggravated assault is up 50%

Violent crime is up 32.18% compared to the three-year average

Property crime is up 34.39% compared to last year

Burglary/breaking and entering has doubled from 42 incidents in 2024 to 88 incidents in 2025 Theft from auto is up nearly 52% Auto theft is up slightly Personal/other theft is up about 13%

Property crime is up 40.32% compared to the three-year average

Read more:

