New push for real-time ankle monitoring after recent murder

The recent murder of an Over-the-Rhine gym owner has raised questions about parole monitoring. Now an Ohio lawmaker has drafted a bill named after the victim, Patrick Heringer, who was stabbed to death by a man on parole. The suspect, Mordecia Black, was on parole at the time and had allegedly cut off his ankle monitor.

In a similar case from 2017, Brian Golsby kidnapped, robbed, raped, and murdered Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes. Golsby also was out on parole at the time.

With the Patrick Heringer Act, Ohio State Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) hopes to require real-time monitoring and immediate alerts to local authorities of parole violations.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the parole system in Ohio and what this bill seeks to do.

Cincinnati Edition reached out to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections and they declined to be on the program.

Guests:



Sarah Heringer, wife of Patrick Heringer

Lisa McCrary-Tokes, mother of Reagan Tokes

Cindy Abrams, Ohio State Representative, Republican Southwestern Hamilton County

Ways to listen to this show: