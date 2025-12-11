Cincinnati adjusts restrictions on Downtown food trucks

Cincinnati has adjusted the hours food trucks are allowed to operate in Over-the-Rhine and the Central Business District, extending the time to 1 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. City Manager Sheryl Long in September banned food trucks from operating in those areas after 11 p.m. on weekends.

At the time, officials said the decision was necessary to address large crowds gathered at food truck locations that included some fights and other disturbances. But that explanation left a bad taste in the mouths of some City Council members, who questioned how the decision was made.

Cincinnati Food Truck Association President Amy Flottemesch told WVXU at the time the policy seemed like a knee-jerk reaction.

"They're just kind of trying to throw things at the wall and see what sticks," she said. "Our biggest hope is just to kind of be able to negotiate or come to a compromise with the city ... [to] make it a win-win situation for everyone."

WVXU has asked the city why the change happened now and will update this article if we get a response. In a statement announcing the time change, the city said it "thanks the Cincinnati Food Truck Association and community members for working together toward solutions that balance public safety needs with the interests of small business owners."

This article may be updated.

— Reporting by Becca Costello

