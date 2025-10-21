City Council members respond to police chief uncertainty

Members of Cincinnati City Council say they're eager for a quick resolution to upheaval at the Cincinnati Police Department.

City Manager Sheryl Long placed Theetge on paid leave Monday evening, pending an internal investigation into the "effectiveness of her leadership." That's after Long reportedly asked for Theetge's resignation last week.

Theetge's attorney says officials are using her as a political pawn and scapegoat.

Several Council members have said this is an administrative issue. It's true that authority to hire and fire the police chief resides with the city manager, not the mayor or City Council. But, the city manager reports to those elected officials, who act as her "boss." They have the discretion to fire the city manager if they disagree with her decisions.

City Council reaction

Six of nine council members spoke to WVXU after an unrelated committee meeting at City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

Seth Walsh called the process chaotic and hectic.

"I think I'm as frustrated as you and the average person is right now about the lack of information and the way the process has played out," Walsh said.

Mark Jeffreys said the dispute should not have been public knowledge. "I think we owe it to any employee to handle these issues with discretion, and this should be done privately."

Scotty Johnson, chair of the Public Safety and Governance Committee and a retired CPD officer, said he hopes a resolution is reached quickly. "I think after 35 years of service, [Theetge] deserves that ... the city deserves [it], the police and the citizens also, so we can continue moving forward."

Council member Victoria Parks declined to comment. Evan Nolan asked for questions in advance; when that request was denied, Nolan declined to comment.

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney could not be reached in person and has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Here's how the six Council members who spoke to WVXU responded to questions:

Have you been told the reason for City Manager Long's decision to place Chief Theetge on administrative leave and conduct an internal investigation?

Jeff Cramerding: "Yes, the City Manager did brief me this morning."

Asked whether he would share any of that information, Cramerding declined: "At this juncture, I'm going to let the process play out."

Anna Albi: "No comment."

Mark Jeffreys: "No, and I'm eager to understand. I think we need to let the investigation play out and understand the facts that are behind the actions that have been taken."

Seth Walsh: "No more than what you've seen in the press."

Scotty Johnson: "I don't have a reason, no. Not at all."

Meeka Owens: "I've not been told any reason why, but I mean, apparently there has to be a process that plays out that would identify... where these reasons would come out."

Asked whether she had been told a reason for the city manager to ask for Theetge's resignation before an investigation or other similar process, Owens responded: "I think that is between the city manager and the chief of police. But what I do think is important to recognize is that apparently we're here for a reason. And so I think, you know, due process is important, and so that's certainly what not only Chief Theetge, but the city manager will have to make sure happens."

Do you have any personal concerns about Chief Theetge's performance?

Jeff Cramerding: "No, I do not have any concerns about Chief Theetge's performance. As a Council member, I don't feel I'm qualified to make that judgment."

Anna Albi: "I am grateful for Chief Theetge's over three decades of dedication to the Cincinnati Police and to our city."

When pressed to answer the question directly, Albi repeated this statement twice more.

Mark Jeffreys: "I have no — I want to understand the facts from the investigation. I don't have any facts one way or the other. And the chief reports to the city manager, and as such, the city manager is accountable for every department's performance, and I look forward to understanding what the facts were behind this."

Seth Walsh: Declined to comment, citing "the pending investigation and threat of lawsuit."

Scotty Johnson: "I don't have any personal concerns. I think she's been stellar."

Meeka Owens: "I have had a good working relationship with Chief Theetge. I think ultimately this is a situation that the City Manager needs to bring to finality. But as far as I'm concerned, the chief has been responsive, I think. After the Fourth Street incident I did say to her I thought she was doing a good job. But certainly everyone has visibility on this, and I think the city manager has her own observations, as well."

Other comments

Jeff Cramerding: "I have full confidence in Acting Chief Hennie, and [I'm] looking forward to working with him to make the city as safe as possible."

Anna Albi: "From my perspective as a Council member, I'm looking forward to collaborating with Interim Chief Hennie. I've had good interactions with him already around, how we keep guns off our streets and work like that. I'm looking forward to what we can enact going forward to really meet the needs that we're seeing and making sure that the Cincinnati Police have the tools, resources, finances, funding that they need to get the job done."

Mark Jeffreys: "I know Assistant Chief [now Interim Chief] Hennie very well. I think we have to focus right now on making sure that he has what he needs to be successful. We've given $5.4 million; we need to make sure that that plan is being executed and focus on public safety. That is our focus, not the drama behind personnel. Our focus needs to be on public safety."

Seth Walsh (written statement provided later on Tuesday afternoon): "I don't agree with the chaotic process we have watched publicly unfold around the Police Chief. Our employees, our citizens and our leaders deserve better. This hectic process is bad for police morale and the citizens of Cincinnati. I expect the City Manager to have a plan with timely execution to steady the department, restore trust, and bring back the feeling of safety in our neighborhoods. The public deserves clear communication, calm leadership, and results that match the urgency of this moment. That is my expectation."

Scotty Johnson: "I look forward to making sure that Interim Chief Hennie is supported. I know he's well respected, and he'll do amazing work."

Meeka Owens: "What's important for me is that the culture of CPD continues to move on. I believe Interim Chief Hennie is a good choice, and what I'm hearing is that the rank and file respect him, and so we want to make sure that CPD has all the resources that they need to be able to tackle the problems and the issues that we're facing right now."

What happens next?

City officials have not explained what the internal investigation will entail, who will conduct it, or how long it might take. Theetge's attorney says she has not been told this information, either.

Mayor Pureval released a statement saying he met with City Manager Long, Interim Chief Hennie, and the assistant chiefs on Tuesday morning: "During that meeting, we discussed [Hennie's] planned emphasis on greater use of technology, visibility, and rapid response to critical incidents – on top of spearheading the recommendations from the climate assessment. At this moment and moving forward, our focus remains on keeping Cincinnatians safe."

City Manager Long released a statement Tuesday morning: "We respect Chief Theetge’s decades of service to the City of Cincinnati. Public safety is this Administration’s top priority and we are responsible for delivering on that for the public. The City remains committed to a fair and transparent process that protects both the department and the people we serve. Interim Chief Hennie’s strong operational experience and steady leadership will help ensure stability as we complete this investigation."

