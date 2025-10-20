Police Chief Theetge on paid leave pending investigation of 'effectiveness of her leadership'

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge is on paid administrative leave while the city conducts an internal investigation into "the effectiveness of her leadership."

City Manager Sheryl Long announced her decision in a statement Monday evening, five days after sources confirmed to WVXU and our news partner The Business Courier that Long asked the police chief to resign.

Long has named Assistant Chief Adam Hennie as interim police chief.

"The City continues to face serious public safety challenges that underscore the need for stability at the command level," Long said a statement. "Our focus remains on maintaining stability within the department and ensuring the highest standards of service to our residents. I have full confidence in Interim Chief Hennie and the department’s command staff to continue their dedicated work at this time."

The statement promises a commitment to "a smooth transition and maintaining community trust during this period."

Theetge retained an employment attorney shortly after reports she had been asked to resign. Stephen Imm of the Finney Law Firm also is representing former Fire Chief Michael Washington, who is suing the city over alleged wrongful termination.

Imm has scheduled a press conference for Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. regarding "Chief Theetge's employment with the City of Cincinnati."

Authority to hire and fire the police chief resides with the city manager, not the mayor or City Council. But, the city manager reports to elected officials, who act as her "boss." They have the discretion to fire the city manager if they disagree with her decisions.

Earlier Monday, two City Council members spoke to WVXU about the uncertainty surrounding CPD leadership. Scotty Johnson said he didn't have any information other than what was reported in the media. Jeff Cramerding said he was frustrated with how public the process had become, and said he was pushing for more information.

WVXU has reached out to all nine council members and Mayor Aftab Pureval for comment on Chief Theetge's administrative leave.

Read more:

