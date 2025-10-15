Cincinnati Police Chief Theetge asked to resign by city manager, sources say

Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long has asked Police Chief Teresa Theetge to resign, according to a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to WVXU on the condition of anonymity. Our news partner, the Cincinnati Business Courier, is reporting the news as well, citing sources who also spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Long first appointed Theetge as police chief in late 2022, after Theetge had served as interim chief for several months. She is the city's first female police chief. She has more than three decades of experience with CPD and was chosen as the chief after a nationwide search.

Long has not confirmed the decision, saying in a statement released Wednesday that no decisions have been made regarding a change in leadership for the Cincinnati Police Department.

"At this time, the Chief of Police is out of town and has been asked to return to Cincinnati immediately to address departmental matters," Long's statement says. "Our shared priority remains ensuring public safety, supporting our officers, and maintaining the public's confidence in the city."

Long's office says Theetge was out of town for a work conference.

Criticism over crime response

Theetge's possible removal comes after months of public scrutiny and criticism over how the city has handled crime.

Although violent crime is down citywide, Downtown and Over-the-Rhine saw spikes in crime this summer that were higher than the usual increase during warm weather. And a brawl outside a bar in July went viral on social media, prompting national politicians, especially Republicans, to lambast the city's Democratic leadership.

A shooting on Fountain Square Monday evening prompted a new wave of city efforts to address crime. Theetge and Mayor Aftab Pureval held a joint press conference Tuesday afternoon to announce a "show of force" by CPD at Fountain Square. Theetge said CPD officers would begin to enforce low-level offenses like smoking marijuana in public, and assured officers she would support them as long as they followed policies and procedures.

The authority to hire and fire the police chief resides with the city manager, not the mayor or City Council.

During an election debate on Local 12 Wednesday night, Pureval was asked about whether a change in leadership is needed.

"Right now, I think it's fair to say we're reviewing all strategies. That's my role as mayor, to take a look at strategies that are working and double down on them," Pureval said. "The police chief is currently the chief. It is absolutely the city manager's responsibility to make those kind of decisions."

The mayor's office has not responded to a request for comment Wednesday evening. A CPD spokesperson also did not respond to a request for comment.

The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police passed a vote of no confidence in Pureval in August.

FOP President Ken Kober released a statement on social media Wednesday "regarding rumors of removing Chief Theetge from CPD."

"Replacing the Chief is not the answer," Kober said. "There are three options: Repeal Issue 5 so the Police Chief isn’t under the thumb of an elected official, convince the mayor to allow the Chief to do her job independently or residents vote for a new mayor. Otherwise we will remain at status quo with violence in this city."

Issue 5 refers to a charter amendment passed by voters in 2001 that removed civil service protection from the chief's post and allowed the city manager to hire a chief from outside the department.

