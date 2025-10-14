Coming to WKRC-TV a 'full circle moment' for Anne Campolongo

Meteorologist and Loveland native Anne Campolongo makes her WKRC-TV debut on the 4 p.m. news Friday, 12 years after interning on Good Morning Cincinnati on a break from Ohio University.

“I’ve been away from Cincinnati for a long time, and when home calls, it’s hard not to answer,” Campolongo said in the Channel 12 announcement. She had been working at KCCI-TV in Des Moines the past four years.

“I interned there back in 2013, and this is a full circle moment for me. I can’t wait to hit the ground running in my hometown community that I know and love!”

For the first time in nearly a year, Channel 12 will have a full five-person weather staff. She joins chief meteorologist John Gumm, Tera Blake, Eric DoBroka, and Paul Poteet. Campolongo fills the daytime shift that has been vacant since Karaline Cohen did not return to TV after maternity leave.

Campolongo will do forecasts weekdays at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. She also will be the main fill-in on evening newscasts when chief meteorologist John Gumm is off.

Courtesy John Gumm Anne Campolongo joins the WKRC-TV Weather Authority team which includes chief meteorologist John Gumm (left) and Paul Poteet.

“Needless to say, I’m thrilled with this hire,” Gumm says.

Campolongo also interned in the WLWT-TV weather department in 2015, and was weather anchor at Ohio University’s WOUB in 2013-15. After graduating in 2016, she worked at KDRV-TV in Medford, Oregon (2016-18); KPTV-TV in Portland, Oregon (2018-21) and Des Moines (2021-25). Her weather team at Des Moines’ CBS affiliate won a regional Emmy Award for coverage of an EF-4 tornado that struck the town of Greenfield last year.

“Anne brings a tremendous amount of experience covering all kinds of extreme weather to our Weather Authority team. Her passion for weather and her passion for her hometown of Cincinnati makes her a perfect fit,” said Franco Gentile, WKRC-TV vice president and general manager, in the station announcement.

After moving from Oregon to Iowa four years ago, she said that “being back in the Midwest is like reuniting with your best friend from grade school after ten years of not seeing them,” she wrote on her annecampolongo.com website.

“I enjoy working and living in a location that experiences all four seasons. Winter weather in Iowa has been my favorite so far. After a day of winter storm coverage, the best part is to come home and play in the many inches of new snow that just fell,” she posted.

And now she’s back home in Greater Cincinnati.

“I am back in a part of the country where the weather here just feels like home.”

Read more: