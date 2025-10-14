© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mayor, Council, school boards + more: Read WVXU's guide to 2025's local election >>

Federal workers rally in downtown Cincinnati to protest shutdown, job cuts

91.7 WVXU | By Nick Swartsell
Published October 14, 2025 at 3:34 PM EDT
Supporters of local federal workers outside Cincinnati's federal building on Main Street during an October 14, 2025 rally.
Nick Swartsell
/
WVXU
Supporters of local federal workers outside Cincinnati's federal building on Main Street during an October 14, 2025 rally.

A group of federal workers rallied Downtown Tuesday to protest the ongoing government shutdown and layoffs by the Trump administration.

Local employees from the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, the EPA, the Veterans Administration, and other government offices held signs and chanted outside Cincinnati's federal building on Main Street.

Brenda Jones retired from NIOSH earlier this year amid drastic reductions in workforce there by the Trump administration. She said she joined the rally because she's concerned about her former coworkers and a future without the occupational safety work the agency does.

"When you cut research, heaven help us, that's all I've got to say. Because it's very, very, very serious."

Subscribe to The Daily View

Get a curated snapshot of the day's need-to-know news delivered weekday mornings.
* indicates required

Prior to the Trump administration, Cincinnati had roughly 300 NIOSH employees working on research related to worker safety. The administration cut NIOSH's 1,100 employees nationwide by more than 90% in May, then reversed about 300 of those cuts. Only a small handful are still working in Cincinnati after the shutdown, union representatives say.

"Fully two-thirds of our staff haven't been allowed to work for about half the year while efforts to get rid of them are underway," NIOSH health researcher and American Federation of Government Workers steward Gary Roth told the crowd. "This is the shuttering of entire offices and programs doing research into some of the most dangerous jobs and hazards facing American workers."

Union representatives who work for the EPA and Veterans Administration also made remarks. Their Cincinnati offices haven't seen major furloughs due to the shutdown yet.

The shutdown began Oct. 1 due to Congress' failure to pass a budget for the federal government. Republicans want to pass a spending plan that preserves cuts to Medicaid made over the summer and doesn't include an extension of subsidies for some people buying health insurance on markets set up by the Affordable Care Act. The spending reductions are a way to partially offset tax cuts.

Democrats, however, want those health care cuts rolled back and have said they’ll refuse to pass a budget without restoration of Medicaid funding and extension of ACA subsidies.

Read more:
Tags
Local News Daily View
Nick Swartsell
Nick came to WVXU in 2020. He has reported from a nuclear waste facility in the deserts of New Mexico, the White House press pool, a canoe on the Mill Creek, and even his desk one time.
See stories by Nick Swartsell