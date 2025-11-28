TVKiese's top 20 holiday specials

After 35 years, I’m changing things up. No longer am I going against the stream.

Instead of a 20-page PDF listing all the Christmas specials, I’m doing a list of my 20 favorite holiday programs, cartoons, movies and specials this year. And at the bottom of this post you’ll find a dozen December specials I want you to know about.

Hopefully, your holiday favorites will be among my Christmas classics: Rudolph, Frosty, and the original Grinch cartoon and Miracle on 34th Street, as well as my all-time favorite Christmas movie, White Christmas, with Rosemary Clooney, Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Cincinnati natives Vera-Ellen and George Chakiris.

A few of your old TV friends also make my list: Andy Griffith’s “A Christmas Story,” Hawkeye’s letters home on M*A*S*H and TBS’ Friends Christmas marathons.

Provided A Charlie Brown Christmas, the first "Peanuts" TV special, premiered 60 years ago in 1965.

But you won’t find every Christmas show as I’ve done in the past. Viewing has become far too fractured with so many streaming services. I list The Santa Clause, but not the sequel. Sorry, you’re on your own. And if you’re looking for The Polar Express, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Home Alone and its sequels, well, you’re scrooged.

And you definitely won’t find The Terminator, which isn’t a Christmas movie. Neither are The Wizard of Oz or The Sound of Music, which return again for the holidays.

Instead, Google them. Type “how to watch” plus your favorite show title, and you’ll get all the possible platforms to see that show. Or look through your on-screen guides.

My list also includes a couple new shows airing in December — the broadcast premiere of a Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert and PBS’ American Masters’ salute to actor Dick Van Dyke in honor of his 100th birthday on Dec. 13. Yeah, I know, it’s not a Christmas show, but the Dick Van Dyke special will be one of the truly special shows in December. Plus, it’s my list!

One more note: Legendary WLWT-TV stars Ruth Lyons, Paul Dixon and Bob Braun return again on Christmas. Channel 5 will air a Ruth Lyons Special at 1 p.m.; Ruth Lyons: A Living Legend at 1:30 p.m.; and the 1969 Paul Dixon Show chicken wedding at 2-3 p.m.

Here are my Top 20 Christmas classics, followed by a few new and old specials that I’ll be watching in December. Happy holidays!

CBS / CBS Frosty the Snowman airs on NBC again this year, after more than five decades on CBS.

1. FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

Jimmy Durante narrates the 1969 musical cartoon about the jolly happy soul who came to life one day.

Thursday, Dec. 4 at 8:30 p.m., NBC.

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 8:35 p.m., Freeform.

Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2:55 p.m., Freeform.

Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., NBC.

Thursday, Dec. 18 at 9:20 p.m., Freeform.

Friday, Dec. 19 at 3:55 p.m., Freeform.

Sunday, Dec. 21 at 5:10 p.m., Freeform.

Monday, Dec. 22 at 2:40 p.m., Freeform.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 9:20 p.m., Freeform.

Christmas at 4:30 p.m., Freeform.

Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. / Episodic How The Grinch Stole Christmas has been a holiday staple since 1966.

2. HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

Boris Karloff narrates the 1966 classic cartoon. You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch!

Thursday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m., NBC.

Saturday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m., TBS.

Sunday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., TBS.

Saturday, Dec. 20 at noon, TNT.

Sunday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., TBS.

Christmas, Thursday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m., NBC.

3. THE LITTLE DRUMMER BOY

Greer Garson narrates this 1968 cartoon about a child going to Bethlehem, with music by the Vienna Boys Choir.

Monday, Dec. 8, at 10:30 a.m., Freeform.

Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m., Freeform.

Thursday, Dec. 18, at 10:30 a.m., Freeform.

Christmas at 10:30 a.m., Freeform.

Rankin-Bass Productions Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Hermey the elf were first seen on NBC in 1964.

4. RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

Burl Ives narrates the 1964 beloved — but politically incorrect — Rankin-Bass animated special about intolerance toward non-conformists that features such songs as "We Are Santa's Elves," "Silver and Gold” and the title song. Did I tell you that Bumble’s bounce?

Friday, Dec. 5 at 8-9:15 p.m. (original uncut version), NBC.

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 9:10 p.m., Freeform.

Sunday, Dec. 7 at 3:30 p.m., Freeform.

Thursday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m., NBC.

Thursday, Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m., Freeform.

Friday, Dec. 19 at 4:10 p.m., Freeform.

Sunday, Dec. 21 at 5:45 p.m., Freeform.

Monday, Dec. 22 at 1:35 p.m., Freeform.

Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 8:15 p.m., Freeform.

Christmas at 5 p.m., Freeform.

Walt Disney Pictures / WALT DISNEY PICTURES Tim Allen in The Santa Clause.

5. THE SANTA CLAUS

A divorced dad (Tim Allen) becomes Santa in 1994.

Monday, Dec. 1 at 11:30 a.m., Freeform.

Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m., Freeform.

Friday, Dec. 5 at 5:10 p.m., Freeform.

Sunday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m., ABC.

Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 4:15 p.m., Freeform.

Sunday, Dec. 14 at 7:15 p.m., Freeform.

Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 4:25 p.m., Freeform.

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 12:05 p.m., Freeform.

Monday, Dec. 22 at 3:15 p.m., Freeform.

Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 11 a.m., Freeform.

6. THE ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW

A wealthy businessman gets arrested so he can join Andy’s jailhouse Christmas party.

Sunday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. on MeTV.

Christmas at 8 p.m. on MeTV.

Provided Bing Crosby, Vera-Ellen, Rosemary Clooney and Danny Kaye singing "Gee, I Wish I Was Back In The Army" in White Christmas.

7. WHITE CHRISTMAS

Friends (Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen) put on a holiday show to help a retired World War II general in 1954.

Sunday, Dec. 7 at 6:15 a.m., AMC.

Monday, Dec. 15 at 4:45 p.m., AMC.

Christmas Day at 6:45 a.m., AMC.

8. SANTA CLAUS IS COMIN’ TO TOWN

Fred Astaire narrates this 1970 Rankin-Bass Productions animated special about Kris Kringle (Mickey Rooney) and a young boy who desired to do good things for others.

Sunday, Nov. 30 at 10 p.m., ABC.

Sunday, Dec. 7 at 12:55 a.m., Freeform.

Sunday, Dec. 7 at 1:50 p.m., Freeform.

Thursday, Dec. 18 at 9:55 p.m., Freeform.

Friday, Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m., Freeform.

Sunday, Dec. 21 at 4:04 p.m., Freeform.

Monday, Dec. 22 at 12:30 p.m., Freeform.

Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 9:55 p.m., Freeform.

Christmas at 11 a.m. Freeform.

9. TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA SPECIAL

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra performed this holiday concert during COVID-19 for a streaming service, says Jennifer Rieffer, WXIX-TV vice president and general manager. It has only been broadcast once, she says.

Christmas at 1-3 p.m. on WXIX-TV.

ABC Schroeder plays piano for Lucy in A Charlie Brown Christmas.

10. A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

Again, no broadcast this year for TV’s greatest Christmas special — with Charles Schulz’ “Peanuts” characters searching for the real meaning of Christmas with a great jazz soundtrack by Vince Guaraldi.

Streaming for free on Apple TV the weekend of Dec. 13-14.

IMDB Edmund Gwenn plays Macy's Santa in Miracle on 34th Street.

11. MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

A girl (Natalie Wood) believes in Macy’s Santa (Edmund Gwenn) in 1947.

Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 a.m., Freeform.

12. A CHRISTMAS CAROL

There are a bazillion versions of Charles Dickens’ classic, but I like these two the best:

Patrick Stewart as Scrooge filmed for TNT in 1999.

Sunday, Dec. 14 at 3:15 a.m., TBS.

Friday, Dec. 19 (early Saturday) at 12 a.m., TNT

Reginal Owen plays the miser in a black-and-white version filmed in 1938.

Sunday, Dec. 21 at 8 a.m., TCM.

Christmas at 12:15 a.m., TCM.

13. M*A*S*H

Hawkeye (Alan Alda) writes a Christmas letter to his father and sister.

“Dear Dad,” Sunday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m., and Christmas at 6 p.m. on MeTV.

“Dear Sis,” Sunday, Nov. 39 at 7:30, and Christmas at 6:30 p.m. on MeTV.

14. SHREK THE HALLS

The ogre’s friends disrupts his family Christmas in this 2007 cartoon with voices by Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas.

Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 6:58 p.m., TNT.

Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 8:30 p.m., NBC.

Friday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m., TBS.

Saturday, Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m., TBS.

Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m., NBC

Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 9:56 a.m. and 8:28 p.m., TNT.

15. THE BRADY BUNCH

Carol (Florence Henderson) loses her voice days before her Christmas church solo in 1969.

Sunday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., MeTV.

Also on Paramount+, Pluto TV and the Roku Channel.

NBC TBS will air Friends Christmas episode marathons on Dec. 16, Dec. 24 and Dec. 26.

16. FRIENDS

Spend part of Christmas week with your TV Friends on TBS.

Sunday, Dec. 21: Starts at 11:30 a.m., TBS.

Wednesday, Dec. 24: Starts at 10:30 a.m., TBS.

Friday, Dec. 26: Starts at 11 a.m. TBS.

17. A CHRISTMAS STORY

Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) wants a BB gun for Christmas in this 1983 film set in the early 1940s.

Sunday, Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. and 11 p.m., TBS.

Friday, Dec. 19 at 4:45 p.m., TNT.

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 12:30 p.m., TNT.

Sunday, Dec. 21: 5:15 a.m., AMC.

Wednesday, Dec. 24: TBS’ 24-hour marathon starts at 8 p.m. TNT’s 24-hour marathon begins 9 p.m.

18. IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

An angel helps a suicidal man (James Stewart) in 1946.

Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m., NBC.

CBS CBS publicity photo for the Dick Van Dyke Show premiere on Oct. 3, 1961.

19. AMERICAN MASTERS: STARRING DICK VAN DYKE

In honor of his 100th birthday on Saturday, Dec. 13, American Masters looks back at the actor’s 80 years in show businesses with movie clips and photos; comments from Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Jim Carrey, Ted Danson, Steve Martin and Martin Short; and archival interviews with former coworkers Mary Tyler Moore, Carl Reiner, Rose Marie and others.

Friday, Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. on WCET-TV.

Saturday, Dec. 13 at 1 and 5 p.m. on CET Arts (Channel 48.3) and 10 p.m. on WPTD-TV.

Sunday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on CET Arts (Channel 43.3).

Also catch the Dick Van Dyke Show’s “Alan Brady Show Presents” Christmas variety show Sunday, Nov. 30, at 11 p.m. on MeTV (Channel 5.2).

20. GREAT PERFORMANCES: NUTCRAKCER FROM ENGLISH NATIONAL BALLET

Tchaikovsky's holiday classic set in Edwardian-era London features more than 100 dancers and musicians performing at the London Coliseum.

Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. on WCET-TV, WPTD-TV.

Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. on WCET-TV, WPTD-TV.

OTHER DECEMBER SPECIALS OF NOTE

CMA Country Christmas: Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, BeBe Winans and others headline ABC’s 16th annual Nashville concert (Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 9:01 p.m., ABC).

Christmas in Rockefeller Center: Reba McEntire hosts NBC’s annual tree-lighting concert featuring Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, New Edition, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Gwen Stefani and the Radio City Rockettes (Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m., NBC).

Virginia Sherwood/NBC / NBC The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be lit Dec. 3.

I Want My ‘80s Tour Live: Rick Springfield, Wang Chung and John Waite perform their biggest hits of the decade (but not Christmas songs), including "Jessie's Girl" and "Everybody Have Fun Tonight" (Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 9:30 p.m., WPTD-TV (Ch. 16).

Christmas in Nashville: NBC promises a program of “music, magic and merrymaking” from Music City (Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m., NBC).

We ❤️ Public Television!: An all-star cast celebrates 55 years of American public television with a three-hour telethon featuring PBS favorites Josh Groban, Noel Paul Stookey, Joe Bonamassa, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Ken Burns, Rick Steves and dozens of others (Thursday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. on WCET-TV; and Sunday Dec. 7 at 3:30 p.m. on WPTD-TV).

Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas: ABC says Costner hosts a special “exploring the extraordinary journey of Mary and Joseph as they navigate the hardships, trials and triumphs surrounding Jesus Christ's birth” (Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., ABC).

Hope of the Season: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir: A new Tabernacle Choir program of classic carols with Ruthie Ann Miles and Dennis Haysbert (Monday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. on WCET-TV, WPTD-TV; repeats Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. on both stations).

A Motown Christmas: Repeat of 2024 special with Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey hosting performances by Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, The Temptations, Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, Pentatonix and Jordin Sparks (Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 9 p.m.; repeats Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. on NBC).

Brian Douglas/Paramount+ / Paramount+ Sylvester Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi in the Paramount+ series Tulsa King.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025: “Top artists . . . ring in holiday cheers at the annual Jingle Ball,” ABC says (Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m., ABC).

Kennedy Center Honors: Country music singer George Strait, disco queen Gloria Gaynor, actor Sylvester Stallone, Tony Award-winner Michael Crawford and KISS (Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, Ace Frehley) comprise the Class of ’25 (Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m., CBS).

American Masters: Brenda Lee: Rockin’ Around: A repeat of the 2024 profile of singer Brenda Lee from childhood poverty to pop star with her 1958 hit, “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” (Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. on WCET-TV, WPTD-TV).

Gospel Superfest Holiday 25: Bobby Cartwright of Liberty Township celebrates 25 years of his Gospel Superfest franchise with performances by Ricky Dillard & New G, Dorinda Clark Cole and others (Christmas morning at 2 a.m. on WLWT).

