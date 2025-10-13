© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Northern Kentucky's bus system is getting a revamp. You can weigh in this week

91.7 WVXU | By Nick Swartsell
Published October 13, 2025 at 2:15 AM EDT
Two TANK buses pull through the intersection of 3rd and Vine Street, in Downtown Cincinnati.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU

Northern Kentucky's bus service is looking at a revamp, and the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky wants rider input.

TANK is a few months into a new transit development plan as it faces declining ridership and funding challenges.

The transit authority has come up with three new potential network designs and wants public feedback on them.

TANK is holding open houses and pop-up information booths throughout the week, including:

  • An open house Wednesday, Oct. 15, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Campbell County Public Library in Newport
  • Another open house Thursday, Oct. 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Kenton County Public Library in Covington
  • Informational pop-ups at the Covington Transit Center Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Informational pop-up at the Florence Transit Hub from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday
  • Informational pop-up at Cincinnati Government Square TANK stops Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"Ridership has changed and therefore we need to change, too," TANK General Manager Gina Douthat said in a news release. "We are committed to developing a TANK that meets the needs of our communities with innovative services, such as micro transit, that will enable us to continue to serve less-dense areas in our community, allowing Northern Kentucky to count on us for years to come."

Nick Swartsell
Nick came to WVXU in 2020. He has reported from a nuclear waste facility in the deserts of New Mexico, the White House press pool, a canoe on the Mill Creek, and even his desk one time.
