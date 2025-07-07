Why it's costing more to ride the bus in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

Cincinnati Metro will start charging higher fares for most of its riders later this month.

The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky increased its fares earlier this year.

What do these higher fares mean for the many people who ride the bus to get around?

Plus, more Cincinnati Public Schools students will be taking Metro buses to school in the fall.

How is the transit agency preparing for the influx of young riders?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss public transit in the region and new technology that Metro and TANK are rolling out.

Information about Metro's new fare structure is available online. TANK fares and guides are online, too.

Guests:

Gina Douthat, general manager, Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky

Brandy Jones, chief communications and marketing officer, Cincinnati Metro

Chris Burkhardt, chief operating officer, Cincinnati Public Schools

Cam Hardy, co-founder, Better Bus Coalition

