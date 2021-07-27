-
OKI Wanna Know is a chance for you to get an answer about the area that isn't easily googled. This time, WVXU's Bill Rinehart looks into the past and the…
-
Hamilton County voters are being asked in March to increase the sales tax to pay for transit. It's something they've rejected at least three other times…
-
The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky is looking to make some service corrections. TANK General Manager Andrew Aiello says six local routes and five…
-
Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) officials are working on balancing the transit agency's budget without additional revenue from a sales…
-
Several SORTA members expressed disappointment the transit authority will not put a sales tax on the ballot this November. But they also agreed something…
-
A new report backs up fears that Metro faces a significant deficit over the next 10 years. It also comes as the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority…
-
Hamilton County Commissioners have named six new people to the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) board. They replace all of the county's…
-
Cincinnati ranks 39 out of nearly 300 American cities for traffic congestion. The study from INRIX indicates Cincinnati drivers spent about 26 hours a…
-
A ride-hailing company is looking to expand its presence in the area. Uber is launching a partnership with local transit boards to study ways to improve…
-
A poll shows local support for transportation spending. The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber polled 400 voters in Hamilton county, 200 voters in Butler,…