Metro is looking for Greater Cincinnati bus riders to serve on a new advisory committee

If you're a frequent Metro bus rider and want more say in how the system operates, you'll soon get a chance to do so.

The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority's bus system is looking for 10 to 15 riders to serve on its new Strategic Transit Engagement to Expand Ridership, or STEER, Committee, which will meet quarterly.

Spokesperson Pat LaFleur says Metro hopes to have members chosen and meeting by June. The transit agency will be considering how to best put together a balanced panel that reflects its ridership when choosing committee members.

"At the end of the day, the STEER Committee needs to reflect the diversity of our transit agency's ridership and the diversity that lives within Hamilton County and the larger community we serve," LaFleur said.

Metro is looking for committee members who can commit to attending at least three meetings a year and join subcommittees as they form. Other responsibilities include:



offering feedback on projects and issues related to transit;

engaging others in the community not serving on the committee to get further insight into issues related to Metro;

advocating for transit expansion;

sharing information about Metro's services.

The committee will advise Metro on its implementation of large projects like its upcoming on-demand ride service MetroNow and Reinventing Metro, the effort to expand transit service funded by the Issue 7 tax levy.

Metro riders interested in serving can learn more at an open house Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 7000 Montgomery Road. An application is available on Metro's website.

