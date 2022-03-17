© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

No bus stop nearby? A new Metro program promises a ride to your nearest one

Published March 17, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT
While Greater Cincinnati's Metro bus system is ramping up on service expansions, it can still be difficult to grab a bus in certain parts of the region.

But a new initiative aims to change that. Officials say Metro's Mobility on Demand program will use a few different means to allow riders to request a ride to a nearby bus stop or even from their homes to their destinations.

How will it work, and where is the need greatest for bus riders? Plus, what is the future of funding for Metro, which has been buoyed by a recent tax levy to revamp service but also challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Cincinnati Metro General Manager and CEO Darryl Haley and Better Bus Coalition President Cam Hardy join Cincinnati Edition to answer those questions.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

