Mayor, Council, school boards + more: Read WVXU's guide to 2025's local election >>

Poll workers still needed for next month's election

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published October 20, 2025 at 4:09 AM EDT
a man with gray hair wearing a blue sweater and a face mask leans over a table with paper and small plastic boxes on it
Aaron Doster
/
AP
A Hamilton County election board employee handles ballots during the general election at the Hamilton County Board of Elections, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Norwood, Ohio.

The director of the Hamilton County Board of Elections says it's not too late to sign up to be a poll worker. Sherry Poland says technically the position is called "precinct election official."

“These are the folks that work together in a bipartisan fashion to basically bring democracy to the community. Their job is to check-in voters. When a voter comes in to their voting place, they check to make sure they have acceptable form of ID.”

Poland says poll workers hand out ballots and answer any questions. She says it's not a difficult job, but it is a long day, starting at 5:30 a.m. and ending after the polls close at 7:30 p.m. She says there is a training course, and workers get paid $225.

Poland says more than 70% of their workers have done it before.

“I think it’s a very rewarding and fulfilling job,” she says. “If you’ve thought about doing it, this is a great one to work as your first election, because the turnout will be a little lower than what we saw, for example, last year in the presidential (race).”

Poland says the position is paid for the long day, and for the three-hour training. She says there are training classes in the morning, afternoon, and evenings, as well as on weekends.

She says while politics in the nation are very partisan right now, that's left at the door.

“It’s Democrats and Republicans working together to fulfill the public’s work. I really find they develop a sense of camaraderie,” she says. “Because we leave our politics aside and we focus on a common goal. And our common goal is conducting free and fair elections, and when you do that you rarely have disagreement.”

Poland says she invites anyone who questions the integrity of the election system to become a poll worker, or at least take a tour of the facility to learn about the process.

You can learn more about becoming a poll worker on the Hamilton County Board of Elections website.

Bill Rinehart
Bill has been with WVXU since 2014. He started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
