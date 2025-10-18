10 hospitalized after porch collapse near University of Cincinnati

Cincinnati fire officials say an 8x12 porch collapsed late Friday in Corryville, near the University of Cincinnati campus. Ten people, at least some UC students, were taken to local hospitals.

WVXU's news partner, WCPO, reports one person was being treated for life-threatening injuries as of Friday night. Their condition was unknown at the time of this publication.

The incident occurred in a row of housing units on Stetson Street, about a block south of Martin Luther King Drive near UC's medical campus.

According to the fire department, the balcony fell about 20 feet onto the pavement below. The department says the collapse was caused by the weight from too many people.

"The Building Department has been notified, as well as the University of Cincinnati who is helping with any displaced students. Grief counseling is available through UC if needed," the department says in a release.

This is a developing story. Please visit WCPO.com for further information.