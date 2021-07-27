-
Last Friday Cincinnati leaders announced a proposal to review and refresh the city's Collaborative Agreement, negotiated in 2002. The agreement was put in…
-
Updated 2/29/16:The City of Cincinnati will continue to maintain the $10,000 yearly stipend the city provides to chiefs and assistant chiefs in "lieu of…
-
After the firing of Cincinnati Police Chief Jeffrey Blackwell in September, the city moved a step closer Friday to finding his replacement. WVXU's Howard…
-
Interim Police Chief Eliot Isaac is the “preferred candidate” for Cincinnati’s next police chief, City Manager Harry Black announced Friday morning.In…
-
Cincinnati is looking for public input on the next police chief. There's a survey on the city's website. It asks about what characteristics and experience…
-
Despite back-to-back shooting incidents downtown this week, shootings and violent crime remain down in Cincinnati compared to last year.Chief Jeffrey…
-
It’s been just over six months since Jeffrey Blackwell took over as chief of the Cincinnati Police Department. But during his short time here Chief…
-
Cincinnati's new police chief is now officially on the job. City Manager Milton Dohoney, Jr. administered the oath of office Monday to Jeffrey Blackwell…
-
Cincinnati's new police chief will be sworn in September 30th. Tuesday afternoon Jeffrey Blackwell met the media with a promise to make the department…
-
Cincinnati Police Chief James Craig is officially going home. Craig is taking the top job in his hometown of Detroit."It's home," says Craig. "My family,…