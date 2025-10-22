Mayor Pureval says police chief resolution could take months

It could be weeks or months before we know why Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long placed Police Chief Teresa Theetge on paid leave and launched an investigation into the "effectiveness of her leadership."

Theetge’s attorney, Stephen Imm, says Long and Mayor Aftab Pureval are using the chief as a political pawn and scapegoat.

Pureval told reporters Wednesday he did not direct Long to make the decision.

"The process right now is going to take months," he said. "I refer you to the city manager's office for further details on both the process and her decision, but I strongly support her decision."

Pureval says he is focused on working with Interim Chief Adam Hennie to prioritize public safety. Meanwhile, City Manager Long has not answered any questions from WVXU in the week since reports that she asked Theetge to resign.

In a couple of written statements, Long says she is focused on public safety and is committed to a fair and transparent process. She has not responded to Imm's allegations, including that she and Pureval vetoed several of Theetge's proposals to curb crime.

Pureval, however, denounced all the claims, adding the upcoming election did not impact the decision, "or really any of the decisions that we take in this office."

He also responded to a few City Council members who have criticized the public nature of the dispute.

"Look, anytime you move on from a leader in the city, it's going to be challenging. You know, I'm not interested in litigating things in the press. You've seen me from Day One, not shirk blame or blame other folks or point fingers at other people. I'm not going to start doing that right now," he said.

Asked if his comments indicated Chief Theetge’s exit is a foregone conclusion, Pureval said no. "But obviously the city manager placing her on leave is a step in that process, which, again, I expect to take a little time."

