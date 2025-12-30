Chief Theetge investigation will extend beyond original Dec. 31 deadline

The investigation into Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge's leadership will extend beyond the original deadline, WVXU has learned.

City Manager Sheryl Long placed Theetge on paid leave over two months ago. Shortly after, the city hired law firm Frost Brown Todd to conduct an investigation. The contract originally went through Dec. 31 for up to $40,000.

A city spokesperson tells WVXU the contract will be amended to extend the timeline. It's not clear what the new deadline will be or how much the extension will cost.

The contract spells out four specific aims for the investigation, but also specifies the investigation should not be limited to these goals. The city has directed the law firm to investigate whether Theetge:



has been an effective leader and manager of the Cincinnati Police Department, including personnel and resources; has been a leader within the context of city government, including by furthering the broader goals and objectives of the city administration; has committed any infraction or policy violation while serving as police chief; has disregarded best practices in the running of CPD to the detriment of public safety and crime prevention.

Theetge's attorney Stephen Imm of Finney Law Firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has previously said City Manager Long and Mayor Aftab Pureval are using Theetge as a political scapegoat. Pureval has said Long independently made the decision to place Theetge on leave, although he supports the decision.

Read more:

