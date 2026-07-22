What we know about the Madison Rd. flood gate that didn't deploy during flash flooding

Questions are swirling about a flood gate in Oakley that didn't close during a major rainstorm on July 17. The storm caused severe flash flooding in several neighborhoods.

City officials say they're working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to investigate whether the gate malfunctioned.

"I anticipate [the administration] will have some information on that very shortly," Mayor Aftab Pureval told WVXU on Wednesday. "They are very focused on getting to the bottom of that."

When another rain storm was forecasted on July 21, the city's Stormwater Management Utility manually closed the gate for about six hours "out of an abundance of caution" according to a city statement.

Some information about the gate is available publicly in a report commissioned by the city and completed in late 2020. It was part of a larger analysis that included other flood gates managed by the city's Stormwater Management Utility.

You can see a full copy of that 2020 report at the end of this article.

Here's what we know about the gate, why it didn't close, and what happens next.

What is the flood gate?

The gate is on Madison Rd. just west of the bridge that crosses Duck Creek. It's in Oakley, but directly on the border with Madisonville.

The gate was designed by the Army Corps of Engineers and installed in 2008. The city of Cincinnati took over management and maintenance responsibilities for the gate in 2012. Specifically, the city's Stormwater Management Utility is responsible for the Madison Rd. gate; SMU is part of Greater Cincinnati Water Works.

When deployed, the metal gate blocks traffic in both directions on Madison Rd.

There's also a system of traffic control railroad arms to prevent vehicles from entering high water or driving into the gate when closed.

The gate is designed to automatically deploy when water in the Duck Creek below reaches a pre-determined elevation. At a reading of 539.5 feet elevation, the railroad arms drop and an alarm sounds. At a reading of 540, the flood gate should automatically close.

The system is supposed to alert the city when the crossing arms and gate are deployed and send another alert once the creek has receded. Once deployed, the flood gate must be manually re-opened.

The report says in 2018, the city installed a surveillance system that keeps track of water levels; between then and the report's publication, the city recorded a maximum elevation of 532.7.

Why didn't the gate close?

It's not yet clear why the gate did not close on July 17.

City officials say they are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to investigate, including by reviewing sensor data and video footage.

There's one aspect of the design that could be a factor, although there's no known evidence at this time: "A traffic loop senses if a vehicle is in the area of the flood gate and prevents the gate from closing until the vehicle has cleared the area."

Are there known problems with the gate?

The report's introduction includes this summary: "Since its installation, the City of Cincinnati Stormwater Management Utility (SMU) has experienced problems with the operation of the flood gate and traffic control railroad arms."

On the very next page, however, a section titled "Noted Operational Difficulties" includes this explanation: "The City has not experienced any notable problems with the deployment of the flood gate. Railroad arms, however, are periodically deployed during non-flood events due to a failure of a small transformer located in the power supply in the cross-arm motor box."

The report goes on to explain that when the transformer fails, the railroad arms drop and must be manually raised, then the transformer replaced.

Separately, the report says parts of Madison Road had flooded even though Duck Creek had not reached the elevation threshold that triggers the flood gate.

"The flood flow is getting to this low point by jumping the bank of Duck Creek upstream from Madison Road bridge and upstream of the railroad bridge," the report says.

To address these problems, the report outlined three possible solutions and recommended that the city replace the Madison Road bridge altogether. That would involve removing the flood gate and crossing arms, "because none of the floods analyzed would overtop the new bridge or other parts of Madison Road."

The report analyzed only 100-year and 500-year flood potentials; the storm on July 17 was likely a 1,000-year flood. It's not clear whether a new bridge as recommended in this report would have prevented flooding in the area.

The cost of a new bridge was estimated at between $2.3 million and $2.6 million.

It's not yet clear whether the city plans to eventually replace the bridge, but there are recent indications that the city was working on another recommendation from the report.

In April 2026, the city put out a project for bid to replace the four crossing gates and flashers. The bid did not include changes to the flood gate itself. Responses were originally due June 15, but the Office of Procurement canceled the request, indicating it would be "republished as a new bid with updated specifications in July, after the City's Procurement and Financial system opens for Fiscal Year 2027."

See the full report

(Note: this document is 174 pages long. The full document may not be visible on mobile)

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