Renovations begin on Newport’s General James Taylor Park

The current General James Taylor Park has few trees, a mix of asphalt and grass and a small playground. It sits alongside the Licking River — with a view of both the Cincinnati and Covington skylines.

Newport officials and residents have long imagined what the park could be. Kentucky lawmakers approved $7.5 million for the park in 2024. Since then, officials have hired developers and met with residents to come up with a newly renovated park. The city broke ground on the construction Monday.

“It's really going to be a peaceful place for families and folks to just come and hang out and enjoy the view and enjoy the park system,” said Andrew Vecellio, vice President of development at Corporex, which is overseeing the project. The new General James Taylor Park will be part of Ovation — an urban resort that will also feature luxury apartments, restaurants and workspaces.

In 2021, Corporex paid for the clearing of the majority of the trees at the park, giving no notice to park users, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Back then, Ovation was in the early stages of development.

Almost five years later, the trees are coming back.

“I think we can all agree that we have a few places where trees might be a great spot, especially this morning,” said Southbank Partners president and CEO Will Weber at the groundbreaking on Monday. “Maybe less asphalt, a few more trees may have a better shade for you all.”

Dany Villarreal Martinez / WVXU Groundbreaking for the new General James Taylor Park on July 20, 2026.

The park’s final design includes more green spaces, dog parks, a kayak launch and a scenic overlook. It will be part of the continuous 20-mile riverwalk that will connect the Northern Kentucky river cities.

Hub+Weber Architects project designer Emily Hall said the design also incorporates multiple access points for the community — not just those that live at Ovation.

“They wanted to make sure it still felt like a community public place,” she said.

Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli touted the city’s commitment to trees.

“I'm honored to say that we are a Tree City USA,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “That was an effort — an intentional effort — to secure that name.”

The Kentucky Division of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service have also given Newport numerous grants for trees throughout the city. State forester Brandon Howard was at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Half the state's landmass is forested, but trees are not just important in our natural areas, but they're also important for our communities and towns,” he said.

The new General James Taylor Park is expected to open by the end of this year.

Dany Villarreal Martinez / WVXU The old playground site at the General James Taylor Park, now removed.

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