Neighborhood mulls plan to save Hoffman School building

For more than 100 years, the ornate, Jacobethan revival-style Hoffman School has looked out over Victory Parkway from its perch near the border of Walnut Hills, East Walnut Hills and Evanston.

Famed Cincinnati architects Hannaford and Sons built the Cincinnati public school facility in 1922. Despite its historic significance, its days seemed numbered until recently. But now the neighborhood's community development corporation is stepping in to try and save it so it can be repurposed for apartments.

Owners Kingsley + Company planned to demolish the building to make way for roughly 300 units of new housing, citing the prohibitive costs of preserving the structure. In 2023, Cincinnati City Council narrowly voted against granting the building local historic designation.

That seemed to seal the building's fate. But the Desales Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation announced recently it has entered into a purchase agreement with Kingsley + Company for the Hoffman property and wants to use East Walnut Hills' TIF money for that purchase.

"This agreement represents a highly positive, collaborative outcome that highlights Kingsley + Co.’s and DCDC’s commitment to prioritizing the best interests of the City of Cincinnati and the local Evanston and East Walnut Hills neighborhoods," a joint statement released by Kingsley and DCDC says.

The East Walnut Hills Assembly will meet to discuss the plan and possibly vote on seeking permission from Cincinnati City Council to use the TIF money July 22 at 7 p.m. in the Desales School cafeteria. A news release about the meeting says all are welcome to attend.

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