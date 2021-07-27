historic preservation

-
Community advocates say they'll keep fighting to save a historic bell tower in Over-the-Rhine, even though church leaders have decided to move ahead with…
An effort to save a historic church bell tower in Over-the-Rhine is gaining ground, but advocates say they can't reach their goal without a million…
The owners of the Terrace Plaza Hotel say they have big plans for the building. JNY Capital says it will renovate the downtown structure from top to…
The iconic Music Hall is full of history, legends, myths, and remains one of the finest performance halls in the world. Thea Tjepkema from the Society for…
ArtPlace America works to position arts and culture as an integral part of community planning and development to help strengthen the social, physical, and…
Music Hall isn't the only historic local theater undergoing renovations – the Sorg Opera House in downtown Middletown is trying to be saved by a dedicated…
May is Preservation Month in Cincinnati. Which seems appropriate, given the current dispute over whether to preserve or demolish the former Dennison…
Many people considered the Rabbit Hash General Store as the heart of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, the tiny Ohio River town visited by thousands of people each…
The Over-the-Rhine Museum, which is currently in its planning and development stage, is modeled on the Lower East Side Tenement Museum in New York City.…
The three buildings on Fourth Street that were once home to high-end fashion retailer Gidding-Jenny after the two companies merged in 1962, and more…