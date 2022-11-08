Why historic preservation is vital to building 'green'

When most people think of an environmentally friendly building, they probably picture something very modern, made with futuristic materials.

But green building expert, architect and Principal Emeritus with Quinn Evans, Carl Elefante, says the greenest buildings are the ones we've already built. Elefante will be in Cincinnati Nov. 11 giving a talk on that concept at the Cincinnati Preservation Association's annual Fall Forum.

Elefante joins Cincinnati Edition, along with Green Cincinnati Education Advocacy Editor Chuck Lohre, to talk about local and national examples of the intersection between green building and historic preservation.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: