Over-the-Rhine Museum plans to help visitors step back in time through the power of historic preservation

After years of planning, co-founders of the Over-the-Rhine Museum are poised to unveil how they’ll transform two vacant buildings into an immersive experience to show how generations of people have lived in the historic neighborhood.

Local and national scholars have been developing the plan for the museum, designed to uncover, preserve and celebrate the stories of Cincinnati’s urban history over time.

Modeled after New York City’s Lower East Side Tenement Museum, the Over-the-Rhine Museum will recreate apartments of residents who lived in their buildings between 1862 and 2012 with a goal of making the structures come to life.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the plan for the museum with some of the local and national scholars who have been involved – and discuss why they think it’s so important to preserve this history.

Anne Delano Steinert, research assistant professor in the department of distory at the University of Cincinnati and founding board chair of the Over-the-Rhine Museum

Henry-Louis Taylor, professor in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning

Deborah Weiner, urban and public historian and curator specializing in American Jewish history

Andrew Dolkart, professor of historic preservation at the Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation

The Over-the-Rhine Museum will unveil its plans during an event from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29th, at the Mercantile Library. More information is available online.

