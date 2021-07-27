Cincinnati history

-
From 2016: The Ohio Phonograph Company was the first record company to operate out of Cincinnati, and its history involves legal battles with the father…
-
While Cincinnati is well-known for its German heritage, a large number of Italians immigrated to our region in the late 1800s and throughout the 1900s and…
-
There's a couple of cemeteries near Lunken Airport that are accessible only via the Ohio River Trail. That may be why the Columbia Presbyterian and Fulton…
-
The iconic Music Hall is full of history, legends, myths, and remains one of the finest performance halls in the world. Thea Tjepkema from the Society for…
-
Updated: July 25, 11:15 a.m.The tale of what was inside the mysterious safe at the Hilton Netherland Plaza Hotel came to an anti-climatic end Wednesday as…
-
Seventy-five years ago today, Japanese forces attacked the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. President Franklin Roosevelt declared it ?a date which…
-
Pete Rose has a downtown street named after him, but there are many once-famous Cincinnatians who have been all but forgotten. For example, our city is…
-
Cincinnati’s Harriet Beecher Stowe House is now hosting the exhibit Rethinking Porkopolis, examining our city’s long history with pigs and pork…
-
There is a reason Cincinnati has adopted the flying pig as its unofficial mascot. It's a reminder of the city's early days, when the pork processing…
-
Preparations are underway for next year?'s 150th anniversary of the Roebling Suspension Bridge that connects Cincinnati and Covington.When the first…