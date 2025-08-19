From brothels and bars to beyond the stars, you might need to sit down for Stand-Up History

You might remember history class for the presidents, wars and treaties you had to memorize.

But a local group called the Mixchevious Jongleurs takes a different approach through a series called Stand-Up History.

These self-described “defrocked historians” claim to deliver the “inside dope” on what they call the “historical curiosities” of Cincinnati and the universe.

On Cincinnati Edition, we attempt to discuss some of the city’s wonderfully weird history with this unruly gang.

Guests:

Greg Hand, Stand-up History co-founder, “Cincinnati Curiosities” blogger

Molly Wellman, Stand-up History co-founder, mixologist

Dean Regas, astronomer, host of “Looking Up”

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

