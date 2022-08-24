© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Museum Center exhibit highlights the innovators who made Cincinnati a business leader

Published August 24, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT
The Made in Cincinnati Exhibit at the Cincinnati Museum Center explores the city as a leader of industry.
Miranda Lally
/
Cincinnati Museum Center
The Made in Cincinnati Exhibit at the Cincinnati Museum Center explores the city as a leader of industry.

From bed-building technology to art pottery to disposable diapers, Cincinnati has a long history of making things that make a difference in people’s lives.

A new permanent exhibit called Made in Cincinnati at the Cincinnati Museum Center highlights the inventors and innovators who created products and businesses that have made Cincinnati a leader in industry.

“Our city has an incredible history of doing things differently, doing things better, making things better,” Cincinnati Museum Center President and CEO Elizabeth Pierce said in a news release about the exhibit. “Made in Cincinnati explores the entrepreneurial spirit that courses through our DNA in a way that instills community pride and individual inspiration.”

The exhibit is housed at the Cincinnati History Museum at Union Terminal in Queensgate. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. It’s closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. More information is available online.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about Made in Cincinnati are Cincinnati Museum Center Curator of History Objects and Fine Art Katherine Gould; Procter & Gamble Co. Senior Archivist Greg McCoy; and Cincinnati Museum Center Chief Learning Officer Whitney Owens.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

