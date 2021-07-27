-
P&G is naming a new top leader to take the helm of the global company, which produces products including Always, Bounty, Dawn, Tide and more.
-
Doing laundry on the International Space Station (ISS) is not an option right now, but Procter & Gamble, the maker of Tide, hopes to change that with…
-
At a Consumer Analyst Group presentation in Boca Raton, Fla., Thursday, Procter & Gamble CFO Jon Moeller hinted some of the Cincinnati-based company's…
-
Visitors to this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas were wowed by Procter & Gamble's beauty and bathroom technology.P&G's Patrick Blair says…
-
Two protestors quietly disrupted the Procter & Gamble Co. shareholders meeting this week with signs calling on the company to stop clear-cutting Canada's…
-
Proctor & Gamble is ramping up production for what's considered to be the world's smallest inkjet printer. But this isn't any printer - it's one for your…
-
Procter & Gamble has filed to trademark such Internet speak as "LOL" and "WTF," saying the terms could be used to market its products. The Cincinnati…
-
Procter & Gamble says it plans to ramp up the number of robots it has to a total of 5,000 in the next five years. It now has 3,000, up from 1,000 in 2013.…
-
Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble is buying Merck, a German consumer health business, for roughly €3.4 billion euro, or $4.2 billion."We like the steady,…
-
Versatile radio host Hugh Lutton, best known for his work on WCKY-AM, died Wednesday at his Bridgetown home. He was 69.Born James Hugh Lutton in Flint,…