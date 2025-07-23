New documentary explores Charmin's environmental impact

You’ve probably seen the commercials with the red and blue Charmin bears, touting the brand’s strength and softness.

But what’s the environmental impact of Procter & Gamble’s squeezably soft toilet paper?

A new documentary called “Charmin Wipes Out a Forest” explores that question. It’s available to watch on YouTube.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the filmmakers behind the documentary and a descendant of one of P&G’s founders.

Guests:

Steve Mims, director, “Charmin Wipes Out a Forest”

Brian Rodgers, producer, “Charmin Wipes Out a Forest”

Jim Epstein, descendant of James Gamble

Cincinnati Edition invited P&G to be part of the discussion. A company spokesperson provided this statement:

"We share a common goal of keeping forests as forests for generations to come. Learn how here. For every tree used in our paper products, at least two are regrown. We are committed to no deforestation, respecting the rights of indigenous peoples, and protecting biodiversity. We transparently share our forestry policies, practices, and data here."

