P&G is naming a new top leader to take the helm of the global company, which produces products including Always, Bounty, Dawn, Tide and more.
You see it come out of every paycheck — that small deduction for local income taxes. But where that money goes could change soon, and that might have big…
According to Greater Cincinnati commercial real estate and management firms, one of the biggest topics of discussion right now is "How much office space…
A planned workforce development center in Oxford is getting another financial boost. JobsOhio is awarding a Vibrant Community Grant to help fund the…
Scholars are beginning to examine intellectual property in the lens of critical race theory and considering how to make classrooms more inclusive spaces.…
With pandemic restrictions easing, local business owners are looking to the future and what they hope is a better year ahead. But many concerns still…
The parent company of Batesville Casket Company is getting a new CEO. Hillenbrand President Joe Raver says he'll retire at the end of the year.Raver has…
Loans are hard to come by for any small business but minority owners have an even tougher time raising capital. The African American and Filipino owners…
Florence Mall is seeking to set the record straight. It recently confirmed that the store is still open after rumors of closure began circulating on…
A recently completed study shows Tri-State Black-owned businesses have an economic impact of more than $1.4 billion annually.The analysis by the UC…