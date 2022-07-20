What kind of raises did the region's big CEOs get last year? (Spoiler: probably more than you did)

A Northern Kentucky CEO got a 907% raise last year, the largest percentage increase among executives at the region’s publicly traded companies.

His business was part of a new phenomenon for local public companies, according to reporting by WCPO 9.

Ten of the 20 biggest raises went to executives that led their companies onto the Nasdaq exchange that’s mainly composed of technology companies.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss executive compensation across the Tri-State and why it’s important are WCPO 9 I-Team reporter Dan Monk; Cintrifuse Chief Executive Officer Pete Blackshaw; and UFCW 75 Director of Organizing and Political Action Bill Benner.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

