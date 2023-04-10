With mortgage rates trending down, is now a good time to buy a house?
Mortgage rates have been getting lower as the spring home-buying season begins.
FreddieMac's weekly survey of mortgage lenders listed the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 6.28% as of April 6.
That's lower than a four-week average of 6.41%, but higher than a 52-week average of 6.01%.
Still, lower rates don’t mean it's smooth sailing in the residential real estate market. Some communities still have a small number of homes for sale, especially at an affordable price for first-time buyers.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ discuss whether it's a good time to buy a home, and what first-time homebuyers need to consider.
Guests:
- Aarthi Swaminathan, MarketWatch reporter
- Darrick Dansby, president, Greater Cincinnati Realtist Association
- Rick Williams, president and CEO, Home Ownership Center of Greater Cincinnati
The Greater Cincinnati Realtist Association will have a free homeownership fair on April 15 at the Evanston Recreation Center. Details are available online.
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.
