With mortgage rates trending down, is now a good time to buy a house?

Published April 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Mortgage rates have been getting lower as the spring home-buying season begins.

FreddieMac's weekly survey of mortgage lenders listed the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 6.28% as of April 6.

That's lower than a four-week average of 6.41%, but higher than a 52-week average of 6.01%.

Still, lower rates don’t mean it's smooth sailing in the residential real estate market. Some communities still have a small number of homes for sale, especially at an affordable price for first-time buyers.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ discuss whether it's a good time to buy a home, and what first-time homebuyers need to consider.

The Greater Cincinnati Realtist Association will have a free homeownership fair on April 15 at the Evanston Recreation Center. Details are available online.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

