Even through the pandemic, the real estate market stayed hot. New listings are flying off the streets almost as soon as they appear, and often sell above…
The COVID19 pandemic has hurt a lot of businesses but not the residential real estate market in Ohio. And there are a couple of factors that are at play...
The real estate listing company Zillow Group is now buying homes directly from sellers, and it's bringing the operation to Cincinnati next year. It's…
The head of the Ohio realtors' association says the partial shutdown of the federal government is making it harder for prospective homebuyers to get a loan. When it comes to financing a home purchase, roughly 1-in-5 buyers rely on the help of an FHA loan, which is basically a mortgage that's insured by the Federal Housing Administration. But since the partial government shutdown went into effect, delays in the approval process are starting to stack up, said Anjanette Frye, President of Ohio REALTORS.
The crime rate is dropping in Evanston as agencies like The Port rehab and sell previously vacant houses in that neighborhood and others.In fact, when…
Using only bitcoin, 20 homes have been sold worldwide, and that number looks to get bigger. In fact, the Miami, Fla., real estate agent that brokered two…
March home sale figures for Ohio will be released Monday and regardless of whether the number is higher than the month before, realtors are expecting...
December home sales in the Cincinnati area were up from a year ago, but not by much. The Cincinnati Area Board of Realtors reports 1,616 sales last month,…