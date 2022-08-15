© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Investment companies in Cincinnati's single-family home market crowd out families, some say

Published August 15, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
FILE - A sign is displayed outside a house for sale in Pittsburgh, Jan. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Is homeownership increasingly becoming the domain of large investment organizations? The issue has received increasing scrutiny in the past few months, especially in Greater Cincinnati.

Earlier this month, The Port Executive Director Laura Brunner testified before Congress on the impact so-called real estate investment trusts are having here in Hamilton County. And a recent investigation by The Cincinnati Enquirer traced the increasingly large footprint of one real estate investment company in West Price Hill.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about real estate investment companies and their impact on the single-family home market are Brunner and Cincinnati Enquirer Investigative Reporter Dan Horn.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

