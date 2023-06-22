© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Cincinnati home sales dipped significantly in May. Prices did not

91.7 WVXU | By Nick Swartsell
Published June 22, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT
FILE - In this, Tuesday, March 12, 2013, photo, a sold sign is posted in front of a home for sale in Mariemont, Ohio. From household wealth to spending at stores, many of the U.S. economy’s vital signs have recovered from the damage done by the Great Recession. While the housing market is improving, that engine of economic growth and job creation still has far to go before it can be deemed healthy.
Al Behrman
/
AP
FILE - In this, Tuesday, March 12, 2013, photo, a sold sign is posted in front of a home for sale in Mariemont, Ohio.

If you're in the house-buying market in Greater Cincinnati, there's good news and bad news.

New data from industry group Ohio Realtors shows there were significantly fewer homes sold in May this year than the same time last year — 22% fewer, in fact. Rising interest rates and economic uncertainty could account for the slow down — as well as the fact that there just aren't as many homes out there for sale.

It isn't just a one-month blip, either. Home sales between January and May this year were down 23% from that same period in 2022.

But that doesn't necessarily mean the housing market has gone soft.

You'll still likely get a good price for a house you're selling, as the average price of a house in Greater Cincinnati just keeps rising. It hit almost $338,000 in May — 6% higher than May last year.

RELATED: Cincinnati Council ends longstanding property tax rollback, increasing the rate for 2024

Similar dynamics are playing out statewide, where home sales in May were down 16% over May 2022, Home prices across Ohio increased by about 1.5% in that time, however, to more than $280,000.

Ohio Realtors President Ralph Mantica says tight inventory is playing a role in the decline of sales.

"The persistent challenge of low inventory levels of homes being marketed for sale has hampered activity across Ohio," he said in a news release, adding that realtors still feel confident the housing market is strong.

Tags
Local News real estateDaily View
Nick Swartsell
Nick has reported from a nuclear waste facility in the deserts of New Mexico, the White House press pool, a canoe on the Mill Creek, and even his desk one time.
See stories by Nick Swartsell