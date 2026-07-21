Former Beshear advisor Rocky Adkins joins 2027 Kentucky governor’s race

Former state Rep. Rocky Adkins said Tuesday he would jump into the Democratic primary to run for Kentucky governor next year. In his first campaign ad, Adkins said he’d “never stop fighting for” Kentuckians.

“Life is too hard for too many Kentuckians, and it does not have to be that way,” Adkins said. “People are working hard and doing their part. They deserve a government that does its part, too. For the past six years, we have worked to build a government that serves the people. I am running to make sure that work continues.”

Adkins is the second Democrat to announce a gubernatorial run; Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Beshear’s running mate both terms, also said she would run to serve as Kentucky’s top executive.

Adkins first served in the state House in 1987 and was the majority leader until the chamber flipped red in 2017. After leading Democrats in the minority for two years, Adkins made a bid for governor in 2019. He came second to Beshear in a three-way race , losing the nomination by 6 percentage points. Despite dominating in eastern Kentucky and winning 38 counties statewide, he was undone by his performance in highly-populated urban counties, winning just 10% in Louisville.

Adkins went on to serve as a senior advisor in the Beshear administration; he stepped down from that role earlier this month . Beshear appointed Adkins to the Kentucky State Fair board soon after he left that role, a position fraught with controversy after a Supreme Court decision reverted appointment powers back to the governor.

Compared to Beshear, Adkins positioned himself in 2019 as a moderate rural Democrat who supported unions, expanded Medicaid access, and strengthening public schools. Adkins split from Beshear on social issues, with a long history in Frankfort of voting for anti-abortion bills and opposing gun control measures.

Coleman has not held elected office before running on Beshear’s ticket. The former teacher, assistant principal and basketball coach has frequently touted her education credentials. Both Coleman and Adkins have publicized their ties to Beshear, whom Kentuckians continue to rate favorably in polling.

“I've stood side by side with Governor Beshear, holding the line, fighting back against Washington and its reckless policies, against anything that hurts Kentucky,” Adkins says early in his first ad.

No Republicans have yet formally jumped into the governor's race, but several have hinted heavily at a run. U.S. Rep. James Comer, Secretary of State Michael Adams and a few other prominent Kentucky Republicans have expressed interest. Candidates have until January to file for the seat.

While official filings are not yet open, prospective candidates can file to begin raising funds — both Coleman and Adkins have filed with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. Coleman, who announced her campaign in April has already reported raising more than $300,000 .

The Kentucky primary election for governor takes place next year on May 18 with the general election on Nov. 2, 2027.

