Ohio’s top elections official has asked the state’s attorney general to investigate 117 people who either registered to vote in Ohio or actually cast a...
Democratic leaders in the U.S. Senate, including Ohio’s senior senator, are working on legislation they say would improve voting rights around the...
State Rep. Bill Seitz (R-Green Township) has introduced a bill that would significantly rewrite Ohio's election laws. HB 294 calls for prohibiting ballot…
A recent poll suggests Republican lawmakers in Ohio are a bit out of step when it comes to a package of new voting restrictions.
As Ohio voters cast their ballot during the May primary, lawmakers are crafting a bill that would make several changes to the state's election laws....
Commissioners in Stark County voted to reject a recommended purchase of Dominion voting machines. Former President Trump falsely accused the machines of switching votes for him to President Biden.
Trump and his allies' false claims about Dominion Voting Systems are leading elected officials in one Ohio county to slow down an effort to procure new voting equipment.
If you’ve requested an absentee ballot, now is the time return it to your local board of elections, Ohio election officials said Wednesday. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2, the day before Election Day. Boards will accept properly postmarked absentees up until 10 days after the election, adding valid late arrivals to the post-election official vote canvass.
Local election boards say lots of people are casting their ballots early this year. Campbell County Clerk Jim Luersen points out this is the first general…
Early voting has started in Ohio. The line Tuesday morning at the Hamilton County Board of Elections stretched around the block. Eleanor Morgan says she…