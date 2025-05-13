What if your legal name doesn't match your birth certificate when you vote?

In April, the House passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, or SAVE, Act. The bill would require all voters to provide proof of U.S. citizenship.

Supporters say this will ensure only American citizens are voting at the polls. But will this also make it harder for American citizens to vote?

Some opponents argue that women in particular could be disenfranchised by this legislation if the name on their birth certificate does not match their married name.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what passage of the SAVE Act would mean, and what additional steps may be required for voter registration.

Guests:

Judith Daar, dean, Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law

Andrew Van Dam, columnist at the Department of Data, The Washington Post

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

