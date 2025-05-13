© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

What if your legal name doesn't match your birth certificate when you vote?

Published May 13, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
The Save Act would require additional identification like a birth certificate or passport to register to vote.

In April, the House passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, or SAVE, Act. The bill would require all voters to provide proof of U.S. citizenship.

Supporters say this will ensure only American citizens are voting at the polls. But will this also make it harder for American citizens to vote?

Some opponents argue that women in particular could be disenfranchised by this legislation if the name on their birth certificate does not match their married name.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what passage of the SAVE Act would mean, and what additional steps may be required for voter registration.

Guests:

  • Judith Daar, dean, Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law
  • Andrew Van Dam, columnist at the Department of Data, The Washington Post

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
