Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is taking extra steps to clarify the state's process for clearing voter rolls, outlining some new initiatives aimed...
Editor's note: This story was first published March 29, 2018. WVXU re-posts it here as a reminder of the deadline.The registration to vote in Ohio’s…
Ohioans have until the end of the day Tuesday to register to vote in the November 7 election.Wednesday begins Ohio's period of early voting, for both…
Paul Rogat Loeb's book, Soul Of a Citizen: Living With Conviction In Challenging Times, has become a classic guide for those seeking to become social…
On October 1, 1920, the executive committee of the League of Women Voters of Cincinnati held its first meeting. Since then the organization has worked to…
A the Hamilton County Board of Elections will hold a telethon-style event Tuesday and again on October 6th so voters can make sure they are up-to-date on…
Today is the last day to register to vote in Ohio's May 6 primary election.By order of Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, all of Ohio's 88 county boards…
A bill now before the Ohio legislature would reduce the early voting period in the state from 35 to 29 days. In response to that bill, activists are…
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted says that with the help of Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections, his office has virtually eliminated duplicate…
Today is the deadline for Ohioans to register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election.Voter registration forms can be downloaded at MyOhioVote.com, a…