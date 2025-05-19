Why do Ohio lawmakers want to ban ranked choice voting?
Ohio is closer to banning ranked choice voting. The method involves an “instant runoff” election where voters rate their favorite candidates. But now the Ohio Senate voted 27-5 with bipartisan support to bar the process.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss its history in Cincinnati, why it is no longer used here, and why this proposal to ban it even has the support of some Democrats.
You can email your questions about ranked choice voting to volunteer@rankthevoteohio.org
Guests:
- Steve Goodin, partner, Porter Wright
- Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU
Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.