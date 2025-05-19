Why do Ohio lawmakers want to ban ranked choice voting?

Ohio is closer to banning ranked choice voting. The method involves an “instant runoff” election where voters rate their favorite candidates. But now the Ohio Senate voted 27-5 with bipartisan support to bar the process.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss its history in Cincinnati, why it is no longer used here, and why this proposal to ban it even has the support of some Democrats.

Guests:

Steve Goodin, partner, Porter Wright

Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

