Citizens and community activists gathered in front of U.S. Senator Rob Portman's Cincinnati office Monday advocating for a roadmap to citizenship for…
The Trump administration has undertaken more than 400 executive actions on immigration, according to the Migration Policy Institute. Biden has vowed to roll back many policies — but faces obstacles.
Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio and other religious and non-profit groups want to make sure immigrants feel safe in Greater Cincinnati, understand…
A bill that would require Kentucky cities, agencies and public employees to comply with federal immigration officials has cleared the first step in the...
A major piece of President Donald Trump's immigration policy is set for a showdown in the U.S. Supreme Court after the lower courts rejected the attempt...
Like a lot of people, immigrants are targeted by scammers -- from phony IRS agents to bogus legal services. What often makes them more susceptible, and...
Ohio is far from the U.S. southern border, but the policies and practices there are playing out here daily. The Cleveland Immigration Court has a...
Standing on the steps of City Hall Thursday, Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld announced legislation to create a Rapid Response Network meant to protect…
Last weekend, Ohio's two U.S. Senators, Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Rob Portman, separately toured the detention camps on the border with Mexico…