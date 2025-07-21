ICE detentions and your rights

Last Thursday police arrested several people on the Roebling Bridge who were among a large group protesting the ICE arrest of Imam Ayman Soliman.

Several ICE detentions have led to local protests and several of those arrested have already been deported.

What do you need to know if you fear you will be stopped by ICE? What are your rights? What can you expect from the process? And are there legal documents you should have on hand in the event of detention?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with lawyers about immigration law, asylum cases, and recent arrests.

Guests:



Scott Hicks, immigration attorney

Sarah Larcade, attorney, Larcade Law

Samantha Searls, program director, Ignite Peace



