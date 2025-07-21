ICE detentions and your rights
Last Thursday police arrested several people on the Roebling Bridge who were among a large group protesting the ICE arrest of Imam Ayman Soliman.
Several ICE detentions have led to local protests and several of those arrested have already been deported.
What do you need to know if you fear you will be stopped by ICE? What are your rights? What can you expect from the process? And are there legal documents you should have on hand in the event of detention?
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with lawyers about immigration law, asylum cases, and recent arrests.
Guests:
- Scott Hicks, immigration attorney
- Sarah Larcade, attorney, Larcade Law
- Samantha Searls, program director, Ignite Peace
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.