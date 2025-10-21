Ayman Soliman discusses release from ICE detention
A local imam is freed from jail 73 days after he was first detained. Ayman Soliman was arrested July 9 in Blue Ash during an ICE check-in.
Soliman says the conditions were as brutal as his detention in torture dungeons in Egypt.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss his release and his asylum case.
